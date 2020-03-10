Raleigh County Emergency Services preparing for possible COVID-19 outbreak

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Those with Raleigh County Emergency Services said they are prepared to respond to any potential outbreak of the coronavirus.
The Raleigh County Emergency Services Authority and 911 Center is working with the West Virginia Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), and Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department to prepare for the potential outbreak.
As of March 10, 2020, there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in West Virginia. However, COVID-19 is rapidly evolving nationally. Any cases confirmed in West Virginia will be updated though the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website at noon Monday through Friday.
According to the CDC, the most effective ways to prevent the spread of any virus, including flu, are:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds
- Use an alcohol based hand sanitizer (if soap and water are not available
- Covering your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing
- Avoiding exposure to others who are sick
- Staying home when you are ill
Further guidelines are published for individuals and families to prepare for the COVID-19 are located on the CDC’s website.
If you have any additional questions, you can call the toll-free number at 1-800-887-43042. Operators are available 24/7 to help answer any coronavirus questions.
