Raleigh County man in jail for downloading child pornography

SOPHIA, WV (WVNS)– A Raleigh County man is behind bars after he allegedly downloaded pornographic pictures of children on his personal tablet. This has been an ongoing investigation since February 2019.

An officer, at the time, located the IP address and the phone number to the residence of Dakota Lee Alderman. When the officer arrived at the house, he questioned a woman at the home who told police that her Google account had been shut down due to suspicious activity. She said the only other person who used that account was Alderman.

On November 13, 2019, the officer interviewed the two again, and the woman denied ever searching the pictures. According to a police report, Alderman admitted to police that he did search for nude pictures of underage girls.

The report also stated that Alderman had been looking up underage girls for about about two years. Alderman was charged with filming of sexually explicit conduct of minors. He is currently being held in the Southern Regional Jail on a $25,000 bond.

