Man facing multiple charges for alleged drug use around two kids

Top News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A Raleigh County man is arrested after West Virginia State Troopers reportedly found him unresponsive in a car with two children inside.

Troopers responded to a call at Salon Bella in Beckley at around 4:30 p.m. on March 7, 2020. A witness told them she noticed the driver was passed out and saw two children, aged 12 and 15 years old, in the vehicle. One of the children was reportedly performing CPR on the driver, telling the witness that the driver shot up with a needle a few minutes prior.

Inside the vehicle, troopers later discovered a glass pipe on the center console. The driver, Christopher Snead, 43, of MacArthur, agreed to a sobriety test after being asked to step out of the vehicle. Snead reportedly failed the test, and admitted to troopers he was using heroin and Gabepentin earlier that afternoon.

Snead was arrested on two counts of child neglect creating risk of serious injury, one count of DUI-Drugs, and possession of a controlled substance. He is in the Southern Regional Jail on a $30,000 bond.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

59 News at 6:00 p.m: Top stories

Thumbnail for the video titled "59 News at 6:00 p.m: Top stories"

Final day in 2020 WV Legislature

Thumbnail for the video titled "Final day in 2020 WV Legislature"

Logan County boy helps grow “Wigs for Kids” Mission

Thumbnail for the video titled "Logan County boy helps grow “Wigs for Kids” Mission"

Alternative methods to boost your immune system

Thumbnail for the video titled "Alternative methods to boost your immune system"

Live snow coverage March 6, 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Live snow coverage March 6, 2020"

Fayetteville PD welcomes new K9s

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fayetteville PD welcomes new K9s"

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News