Man facing multiple charges for alleged drug use around two kids

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A Raleigh County man is arrested after West Virginia State Troopers reportedly found him unresponsive in a car with two children inside.

Troopers responded to a call at Salon Bella in Beckley at around 4:30 p.m. on March 7, 2020. A witness told them she noticed the driver was passed out and saw two children, aged 12 and 15 years old, in the vehicle. One of the children was reportedly performing CPR on the driver, telling the witness that the driver shot up with a needle a few minutes prior.

Inside the vehicle, troopers later discovered a glass pipe on the center console. The driver, Christopher Snead, 43, of MacArthur, agreed to a sobriety test after being asked to step out of the vehicle. Snead reportedly failed the test, and admitted to troopers he was using heroin and Gabepentin earlier that afternoon.

Snead was arrested on two counts of child neglect creating risk of serious injury, one count of DUI-Drugs, and possession of a controlled substance. He is in the Southern Regional Jail on a $30,000 bond.