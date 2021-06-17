Raleigh County man sentenced to prison after trying to poison someone

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Timothy Basham pleaded guilty Thursday, June 17, 2021, after he admitted to trying to poison someone. According to court documents, Basham went to the Day Report Center in Raleigh County to get a drug test on May 20, 2021.

The victim, who was also there for a drug test, came out from her test and took a sip of her soda. She then started to feel sick.

“When the participants in that program went to the Day Report Center here in Beckley to drug screen, the defendant Timothy Basham poisoned another one of the participates in the program,” Joshua Thompson, Raleigh County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney said.

The victim asked someone else to take a sip of her soda and they immediately felt sick as well. Employees at the day center gave them a second drug test and it came back positive for methamphetamine and fentanyl.

“The integrity of the adult drug program as well as the day report center was called into question here for this act so we had to make sure that nothing was derailed any of those programs,” Thompson continued.

Basham later confessed to investigators that he laced the soda with the drugs. During his hearing, Basham showed remorse and said one last thing to the victim before he was sentenced to prison.

“I am sorry for what I did. It was very petty and stupid and I am sorry that I broke the trust of the drug Core staff,” Basham said.

Basham was charged with attempt to injure or to kill with poison. He was sentenced to three to 18 years in prison.