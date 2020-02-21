Raleigh County Parks and Recreation accepting applications

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The Raleigh County Parks and Recreation Authority is accepting applications for their summer 2020 season.

The organization made the announcement on Friday, February 21, 2020. They are hiring for several positions at Lake Stephens and Fitzpatrick Park, including Marina Staff, Maria Runner, Camp Store Staff, Event Coordinator and much more.

The starting rate is $8.75. Raleigh County Parks and Recreation Authority is looking for seasonal, part-time, daytime, evening, nights, and weekends employees. Applications are available on their website.

For further questions you can contact their office directly at 304-254-8371.