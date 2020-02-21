Raleigh County Parks and Recreation accepting applications

Top News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The Raleigh County Parks and Recreation Authority is accepting applications for their summer 2020 season.

The organization made the announcement on Friday, February 21, 2020. They are hiring for several positions at Lake Stephens and Fitzpatrick Park, including Marina Staff, Maria Runner, Camp Store Staff, Event Coordinator and much more.

The starting rate is $8.75. Raleigh County Parks and Recreation Authority is looking for seasonal, part-time, daytime, evening, nights, and weekends employees. Applications are available on their website.

For further questions you can contact their office directly at 304-254-8371.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

National Love Your Pet Day!

Thumbnail for the video titled "National Love Your Pet Day!"

Plans stall for medical cannabis facility in Wyoming County

Thumbnail for the video titled "Plans stall for medical cannabis facility in Wyoming County"

Local middle school students learn about voting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local middle school students learn about voting"

Capito's office donates American flags to honor veterans at Hospice of SWV

Thumbnail for the video titled "Capito's office donates American flags to honor veterans at Hospice of SWV"

WV Osteopathic Medicine Board confirms complaints against Beckley VA doctor

Thumbnail for the video titled "WV Osteopathic Medicine Board confirms complaints against Beckley VA doctor"

Man arrested for hitting another man with wine glass

Thumbnail for the video titled "Man arrested for hitting another man with wine glass"

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News