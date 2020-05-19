Raleigh County releases plans for summer feeding program

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Raleigh County Board of Education released its plans to continue providing lunches for students in the summer. The announcement was made on Tuesday, May 19, 2020.

The BOE will continue to hand out food boxes filled with five days worth of breakfasts and lunches.

Boxes will be distributed every Wednesday from Noon to 1:30 p.m. starting on June 10, 2020 through August 4, 2020. Below are the school locations:

Beckley Elementary

Bradley Elementary

Fairdale Elementary

Independence Middle

Marsh Fork Elementary

Shady Spring Middle

Stratton Elementary

For more information about the Raleigh County Summer Food Program, please call Teresa Baker, 304-256-4660 Ext. 6004.