Raleigh County seniors “disappointed” about prom cancellation due to COVID-19

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — We’re in the middle of what would have been prom season.. Friday, May 1, 2020 was supposed to be Independence High school’s prom — but COVID-19 had other plans.

Due to the pandemic, prom was cancelled for all high schools in Raleigh County. That is according to superintendent of Raleigh County schools, David Price. We spoke with Chloe Craddock, senior class president at Woodrow Wilson high school, who said she understood the need to cancel but was still disappointed.

“I’m definitely really upset,” said Craddock. “I’m sad that i’m not going to be able to go to my last prom, I’m sad that I’m not going to be able to see my peers anymore.”

A flyer is circulating on social media for a prom night for all West Virginia juniors and seniors in July. West Virginia United States pageants and Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center will host the event. Details can be found on the West Virginia Prom 2020 Facebook event page.