Raleigh County student comes in second place for Almost Heaven Governor’s Art Exhibition

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)– Govern Jim Justice and West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History Curator Randall Reid-Smith announced the winners of the Almost Heaven Governor’s Art Exhibition. One of the winners is from a school in Raleigh County.

The announcement was made Wed. Jan. 29, 2020 at the State Capitol Complex in Charleston. Carson Johnson who is a second grader at Daniels Elementary won second place in the elementary school division for his artwork, Fall at the Gorge.

“This program gives our children a chance to express the love they have for West Virginia,” Gov. Justice stated.

The awards are given out to Best of Show and first, second, and third places in three categories: elementary, middle, and high school. All of the winners received a Utrecht Art Supplies gift cards.

Students in grades K-12 were invited to participate in the show. This is designed to showcase student creativity and the arts.

This year’s theme feature a favorite seasonal scene in West Virginia. Selected postcards will be used by the West Virginia Tourism Office to invite travelers to Almost Heaven.

Other winners include students from Kanawha, Taylor, Wood, and Monongalia counties.

A total of 417 pieces were entered into this year’s contest. 189 art pieces are chosen to be displayed at the State Capitol. The artwork will be on display until Aug. 8, 2020.

