Raleigh County teacher shortage improving since beginning of school year

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The start of the 2020 to 2021 school year was a little hectic, especially for Raleigh County Schools. They started with 40 open positions in fall of 2020.

Director of Human Resources, Anthony Jones, said they start every school year with a good amount of open positions.

“At the end of the year, you have so many retirees and people leaving, then new positions coming open. It’s just a constant turnover and in a county our size, we have approximately 1,500 employees, it’s very busy and very demanding,” Jones explained.

Jones said the COVID-19 pandemic made things even harder.

“COVID, when it came about, put us in a bind because we couldn’t hire. I wasn’t able to recruit. I wasn’t able to post positions because I couldn’t interview at the time. We couldn’t do background checks, drug screenings at the time,” Jones said.

They also ran into an issue with substitute teachers. Some subs are retired teachers, therefore older and more at risk for having complications with COVID-19. If there was a COVID-19 outbreak in a school, they did not have enough subs to cover teachers in quarantine.

Things are looking up, though. Raleigh County entered this spring semester with only 30 open positions and plans to continue to fill them.

“I’m currently posting for service personnel subs right now, aids, custodians, secretaries, and bus operators. And in a few weeks I’ll post for teacher subs again. It’s just a constant turn around,” Jones said.

To apply for one of their open positions, visit the Raleigh County School’s website.