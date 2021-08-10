Raleigh County Teachers Head Back to School

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — With the school year just about upon us, teachers in Raleigh county made their way back into the classroom Tuesday.

The difficult school year of 2020 certainly has left its mark on area children, from drastic changes in routine, loss of one-on-one time with teachers to missing out on time with friends and in-person education. But with the 2021-2022 school year just around the corner, third grade Teacher Linda Biggs from Stanaford Elementary School in Beckley is excited for the in-person school year ahead.

“Oh, I’m so excited to be back. Hopefully, it’ll be normal five days a week, all of my kids, that is the best way for all of us to learn,” Biggs said.

With Raleigh County students set to return next week, teachers are gearing up to welcome kids back and catch up on all they lost from the pandemic. Third grade teacher Shannon Wilkerson is especially looking forward to that hands-on approach she and her students lost out on last year.

“When you are in the classroom, you can pull kids up to the table and work with them one-on-on, and when you’re virtual, and you’re working over a computer, it’s very difficult to work with kids one-on-one. So, it’s hard to determine who is struggling and who isn’t,” Wilkerson said.

With a little luck and the excitement only a teacher can give, they will certainly do their best to make this school year everything last year wasn’t, right from the start.

Biggs added, “The kids start on a Tuesday, so we’ll do a couple days of get to know you activities, and then we’re just going to dive right in.”

With disruptions like the 2020 school year presented, teachers are also aware they may have some catching up to do with their students as a result to the on-again, off-again curriculum.

“We missed a lot of curriculum last year, being half virtual and half in class, and they came half the week and not half the other week. So, I’m sure we’re going to have to do a lot of review, especially in math and reading, and then just try to get right back on track,” Wilkerson said.

For now, the main goal for Raleigh County is the safe return and a sense of a new normal for this year’s classrooms. Despite the challenges ahead, Ms. Wilkerson is making sure her classroom is ready for her students.

“Tell everybody I’m excited to see you in my class this year! We’re going to have a wonderful year and, it’s going to be awesome,” Wilkerson said.

Biggs shares in that sentiment by adding, “Welcome Back! I’m excited, and I hope you are too.”

At least the love these teachers have for their classrooms, students and community hasn’t changed even when the whole world has.

Here’s a photo to find out when your student is set to return to school this year:

