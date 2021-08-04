Raleigh County teen competes in World CrossFit Competition

MABSCOTT, WV (WVNS) — At CrossFit Coal in Mabscott, Chloe Honaker looks like any other West Virginia CrossFit games athlete; but Chloe is like no other competitor.



“The CrossFit games starts with the open. Which is like everyone from CrossFit starts with this online competition and my group which is the girls 16 and 17 started with about 1,600 girls,” Chloe said.



Out of 1,600 online competitors, Chloe placed 12th to qualify for the NoBull 2021 CrossFit Games, the global CrossFit competition in Madison, Wisconsin last week. There, she represented her state and county as she competed in strength and endurance exercises among competitors as far away as Sweden.



Courtesy of CrossFit Coal via @dexhopkins

When all was said and done, Chloe added another title to her already impressive resume: Ninth Best Teen CrossFit athlete in the world.





But the teen athlete has not let the title of ‘One of the worlds best Crossfit athletes’ get to her head. The praise from one of her trainers, Jena Mckan, speaks for itself.

“She is amazing teenage and athlete. Her work ethic is inspiring to everyone in here. She comes in here in the early morning, works out in the early morning comes back in the afternoon and does a full workout in the afternoon,” McKan said.



New to the sport herself, only starting in 2017, Chloe’s drive and dedication is an inspiration. She hopes she can help her fellow athletes develop a love of the sport.



When asked about female athletes, Chloe said, “It’s super awesome to inspire the younger girls and show them that muscles are cool and it’s cool to be strong.”



And strong she is both in CrossFit but also in her community. The humble world class athlete never forgets her roots as she continues to train with and inspire her fellow community members.

“A lot of our teen athletes that did the world wide opens [are] kind of following in Chloe’s footsteps. We also have some former gymnasts that have come over to work out here after watching Chloe,” McKan said.



And this is not Chloe’s first time placing in the CrossFit games. In 2019, she placed seventh in the U.S. for her age group and ninth in the world. She also placed eleventh in online qualifying in 2020. While humble in her victory, Chloe said she is thrilled to have represented her country and state. With the 2021 CrossFit Games behind her, she now looks forward to the Fall sports lineup at Independence High School.

