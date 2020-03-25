Red Cross to host several blood drives

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The American Red Cross continues to host blood drives during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Here is list of upcoming blood drives:
- Rupert Community Building: March 27, 2020 12 p.m.- 5p.m.
- Beckley Red Cross Location: March 31- April 3, 2020 12 p.m.- 6 p.m.
- Lewis Nissan in Beckley: April 6, 2020 12 p.m.- 6 p.m.
- Beckley Red Cross Location: 12 p.m.- 6 p.m.
- Johnson Memorial in Alderson: April 9, 2020 1 p.m.- 6 p.m.
- Pocahontas County Recreation Building in Marlinton: April 10, 2020 11:30 a.m.- 5:30 p.m.
