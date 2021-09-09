Remembering 911: Jan Care employee recounts recovery efforts 20 years later

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — It is a day that shook the entire world. Two planes crashed into the Twin Towers at World Trade Center, another one in a field in Pennsylvania, and the last one at the Pentagon.

Paul Seamann is the Director of Operations with Jan Care. He remembers that day all too well. He said he and his crew quickly jumped into action after they heard about a plane hitting the second tower.

“We all knew it was a terrorist attack and at that point, we started making phone calls,” Seamann said.

Seamann said within four hours they were able to get a group of men together from all over the Mountain State. Eight men drove about eight hours to Ground Zero that night and arrived on September 12, 2001. Seamann stayed back that day to help with other operations here.

“The four aircraft that were used that day flew across West Virginia air space,” Seamann explained. “Nationally, it was unknown if there were going to be more attacks and what was going to happen.”

The men who were sent to Ground Zero worked on different operations. Seamann said they spent days in New York and, at times, slept on park benches before returning to work.

“We’ve always responded to natural disasters, whether it’s hurricanes, blizzards, or flooding, we just always try to help out our neighbors, and with this, we just felt this huge impulse and it is just something we do in EMS,”Seamann continued.

As to where the eight men are now, Seamann said two passed away, one is still working at Jan Care, and the others are completely out of EMS.

Seamman also said when United Airlines Flight 93 crashed in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, the Morgantown Jan Care, which was less than 80 miles away, helped with recovery efforts there.