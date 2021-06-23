Remembering hometown hero: Paul Moya

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) — He is credited with saving lives during the 2016 floods. In fact, he was a voice many turned to during the flood recovery, a man with a heart to save others and to help rebuild.

Known as the Voice of White Sulphur Springs, Paul Moya wore many hats over the years and, in turn, became loved by his community. Although he is no longer here, his legacy and actions following the Thousand Year Flood stay in the minds and hearts of his family and friends. His daughter, McKenzie, remembers that terrifying day.

With dog in hand, Moya rushed to do what he could to save a perfect stranger.

Moya, the neighbor, and Rigley the dog were forced to climb to the roof to avoid the floodwaters. But there would not be any help arriving any time soon.

“All I can see were the homes burning and then the electrical poles burning. I think I can say that yeah, I was scared,” said Moya.

According to his daughter, Moya is credited with saving Kim Greene.

“But thanks to him, that lady didn’t try to exit her house and they stayed there until help could safely arrive about 10 to 12 hours later,” said Moya.

Once Moya and the neighbor were rescued, he spent a few days in the hospital, and then was back out with his community.

“We are West Virginia Strong. It’s not a slogan. We will come back from this. Slowly but surely, we will come back,” said Moya.