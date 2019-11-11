Rep. Carol Miller made her mark on the Bradshaw Community

BRADSHAW, WV (WVNS)– Congresswoman Carol Miller (R-WV) made her mark this past weekend to the veterans in the Bradshaw community. Rep. Miller attended the 13th Annual Veterans Appreciation Dinner at the Bradshaw Rebekah Lounge #86 on Nov. 9, 2019.

While there she presented 32 gifts and certificates to veterans who were in that area. Altogether 72 people came out to the dinner. Rep. Miller also presented a flag to Oliver Addair a WWII/Korean Conflict Veteran.

WWII Veterans, Korean War Veterans, Vietnam War Veterans, Peacetime Veterans, and Active Duty were all in attendance.

