Revenue down 25% in Beckley, business closures to blame

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Revenue is down about 25% for the city of Beckley. The number is based on business and occupation, and the 1% sales tax, according to Mayor Robert Rappold.

Final numbers are expected to come through this month. City council advised all department heads to suspend any planned spending.

The COVID-19 pandemic caused similar problems in cities across America.

“Anytime you have your major BO tax payers shut down, your retail stores shut down, you’re not collecting from them and you’re not collecting from the people who shop there. That’s the biggest reason for the drop in revenue right now,” Rappold said.

The city will postpone or delay additional work on projects like the former Beckley Hole, and parking on Woodlawn.