DANIELS, WV (WVNS)– An accident at the intersection of Ritter Dr. and Regency Drive is causing some delays.

Dispatchers told 59News that the road is shut down. The call came in around 1:39 p.m. on Friday, February 28, 2020.

One person is being taken to the hospital. Jan Care EMS, Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department and Beaver Volunteer Fire Department are currently on scene.