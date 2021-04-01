River Expeditions hosts secret season for guests to explore New River Gorge during off season

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS)– Many people flock to the New River Gorge during peak season. However, one Fayette County rafting company is encouraging people to come during the off season.

River Expeditions is in their last month of their secret season. Heather Johnson is the owner of the rafting company. She said this a way for to get out and explore the Gorge before it gets busy.

“Well a lot of folks do visit during our peak season which is May through October with new and gauley river rafting season. So they already have a taste of the area and we just want them to visit and see what the other months have to offer,” Johnson said.



Secret season begins in November and ends on April 30th. If you are interested, you can visit their website.