Riverchick Farm Food Truck begins curbside service as more people lean on local food sources during pandemic

VICTOR, WV (WVNS) — Is the COVID-19 pandemic influencing more people to go local when it comes to food? On Thursday, April 30, 2020 Riverchick food truck opened for the season, where all the food comes the owner’s farm and other farms nearby.

Farm to table, or farm to plate, is not exactly what you would expect to get at a food truck; however, for the owner of Riverchick Farm, Nicole Linkfield, it is a way to feed the community fresh, healthy food while supporting local farmers, especially during this pandemic.

“People want that good, local food and I want the farmers to do well, so we’re all working together in this,” Linkfield said.

Linkfield had big plans for her food truck this season. She was booked for major events like Mountain Music festival and WV food truck frenzy, but all that changed due to COVID-19.

Now, she does curbside service at the farm. Thursday was the first day, but despite the shut down, there was a ton of interest.

Paul Mateer was one of the customers who came by to check it out.

“This place came highly recommended, so we’re real excited about trying it out,” Mateer said.

Linkfield said she noticed a shift in the way people get food, and it is a silver lining for farmers in an uncertain time.

“People would rather go two miles down the road like where I get my meat from, than go into a Walmart these days,” said Linkfield. “So I think this is really going to do something good for the farmers and our local community.”

Another customer said, “I have friends that are farmers and they have more orders for meat than they’ve ever had before; chickens and lamb and pork. So a lot of people are going to local sources to get their meat instead of Walmart or Kroger.”

It is a trend Linkfield believes will last long after the pandemic.

“I think once people realize how much food is made right here at home locally and that it is better, and better for them, I think its going to start a new trend,” said Linkfield.

Riverchick Farm food truck is open Thursday and Friday from 2-6 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. at 43 Hopewell Road in Victor, WV.