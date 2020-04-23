Rocky Raccoon takes a tour of Mercer County, thanking people for keeping Mercer Clean during pandemic

MERCER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Dancing and waving and picking up litter, it was a fun Earth Day thanks to this happy critter! On Wednesday, April 22, 2020 Mercer County litter control stayed on message while staying six feet apart.

It was a one-raccoon Earth Day parade, reminding people in Mercer County to love where they live. Mercer County litter control officer, Joshua Parks, said, Rocky the Racoon loves to meet kids across the county.

“We use Rocky in the school systems, typically in the spring to promote awareness of problems with litter and environmental issues,” Parks said.

Rocky is the mascot for Keep Mercer Clean. As Raccoons do, he was looking for trash.

“We’re just riding him around to check out the state of the county as far as litter goes, and interact with some people, at a distance,” said Parks.

Parks said they had to forego a group Earth Day clean-up this year to practice social distancing. But with the help of this special critter, they found a way to still celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Earth Day, and to thank volunteers for keeping Mercer clean during the pandemic. They recently started the Take Five program, a way for people to pick up litter on their own since they cannot have group clean-ups.

“It went over really well,” said Parks. “We had a lot of people interested in cleaning up the neighborhood and collected quite a bit of trash.”

Rocky stopped in Montcalm, Bluewell, Oakvale, and Athens delivering this message:

“It’s everybody’s responsibility to help clean up. As a raccoon, it’s my job to tell fellow raccoons to also help be responsible. If we can get everybody to work together, that’s going to help clean up Mercer County,” Rocky said.

If you live in Mercer County, you can still participate in the Take 5 Program. Contact Mercer County Litter Control at 304-320-0036. They will bring you five bags and loan you a grabber. They will even come pick up the bags once you fill them up!