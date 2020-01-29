Save Minor League Baseball Task Force formed

A baseball lies on packed dirt after for a short batting practice during a tour of the under construction baseball field at the new Texas Rangers stadium in Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

WASHINGTON, DC – Representatives Lori Trahan (D-MA), David McKinley (R-WV), Max Rose (D-NY), and Mike Simpson (R-NY) – co-chairs of the Save Minor League Baseball Task Force, introduced a bipartisan resolution expressing the sense of Congress that Major League Baseball (MLB) should maintain the current minor league structure rather than proceed with its plan to eliminate 42 minor league clubs.

“We launched the Save Minor League Baseball Task Force for a simple purpose to help ensure a level playing field in the negotiations between MLB and Minor League Baseball so that they yield a fair resolution and protect minor league baseball in communities across the country,” Congresswoman Trahan stated.

Congressman McKinley believes that the Minor League Baseball teams have a huge impact on small communities.

“These teams provide an enormous cultural and economic benefit to the communities they call home. The goal of our involvement in this fight is to ensure a level playing field in the negotiations between Major League Baseball and Minor League Baseball,” Congressman McKinely continued.

Congressman Rose believes the value MiLB adds to the community goes far beyond entertainment.

“The proposal to cut 42 teams will leave communities like Idaho Falls without affordable and accessible options for families to experience America’s pastime,” Congressman Simpson said.

According to Congressman Courtney countless baseball fans of all ages attend MiLB games each season, and for many, it’s their only chance to see our nation’s pastime in a family-friendly, affordable atmosphere.

“There have been well over half a million statistical errors committed in the MLB since its founding in 1896, but this plan to do away with a quarter of all our Minor League teams ranks among the worst of them. It will cost America communities jobs, and more importantly it will cost us in quality of life, “said Congressman Courtney.

Minor league baseball brings family-friendly entertainment, job opportunities and a significant economic impact to every city a team calls home.

“The proposal by Major League Baseball to eliminate minor league teams, like New York’s Binghamton Rumble Ponies, is a big swing and a miss. Minor league baseball and the communities that support it are part of the fabric of America and its favorite pastime” Congressman Anthony Brindisi stated.

“The resolution introduced today shows the widespread support for Minor League Baseball and we thank representatives McKinley, Rose, Simpson and Trahan for leading the charge in support of Minor League Baseball,” said Pat O’Conner, President, MiLB stated.

On November 19, 2019, more than 100 members of Congress joined together on a letter to MLB expressing a unified opposition to the MLB plan.