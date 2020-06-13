Scott Ridge Road closed after car collides with pole

BEAVER, WV (WVNS)– Scott Ridge Road in Beaver is currently closed due to a car accident.

Dispatchers told 59News the car ran into a telephone pole around 2:22 p.m.. The pole then broke and caught on fire.

One person was taken to the nearest hospital and the extent of their injuries are unknown at this time.

Beaver Volunteer Fire Department, Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, American Electric Power (AEP), and Jan Care Ambulance responded.

Traffic is currently backed up as first responders are still on scene. Stay with 59 News for more details.