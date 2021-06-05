Seams Easy closing their doors after 40 years of business

DANIELS, WV (WVNS)– After 40 years of tailoring to the community, one local sewing shop is closing their doors. Seams Easy in Daniels had their last day of business on Friday, June 5, 2021.

Carolyn Hunter is a seamstress and owner of Seams Easy. She decided to close her doors because the West Virginia State Right Away plans to expand that portion of Route 19.

On Saturday, her friends and family gathered at the shop for one last hurrah.

“It needed to happen. I hate to leave what I have done all my life, but I will still sew at home and still be happy. I am a happy person,” Hunter said.

Hunter said she is ready to take this break. She said she plans to build a greenhouse because she loves to garden, and she is ready to start traveling.

She also said if you still have not picked up your clothes to reach out to her.