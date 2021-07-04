Search is on for two people lost in Pocahontas County cave

SLATY FORK, WV (WVNS)– The search is on for two missing people in Pocahontas County.

Two people are missing in Slaty Fork after exploring a cave. Pocahontas County Dispatchers told 59News they received a call about two people lost in Sharps Cave around 11 p.m. on July 3, 2021.

No injuries are reported at this time.

West Virginia State Police, Pocahontas County Emergency Management, rescue teams from Blacksburg, VA and rescue teams from around West Virginia are assisting in the search and rescue.

