Search warrant finds heroin, firearms and neglected animals in McDowell County home

Steven Brown

Richard Nemore

Dog found in search warrant

MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — A search warrant led to the arrest of two men after deputies found drugs, guns, cash and neglected animals.

On Saturday, May 16, 2020 at five in the morning, McDowell County deputies and troopers with the Welch detachment of the West Virginia State Police conducted a search warrant in the Havaco area of McDowell County. Police found heroin, firearms, cash and neglected animals.

Deputies arrested 22-year-old Steven Brown and 60-year-old Richard Nemore. Brown is charged with possession with intent to deliver a schedule I controlled substance, felony conspiracy, maintaining a dwelling to sell a controlled substance, and three counts of animal cruelty. Richard Nemore is charged with possession with intent to deliver a schedule I controlled substance, felony conspiracy, maintaining a dwelling to sell a controlled substance and prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

Both Brown and Nemore were arraigned before Magistrate Steve Cox. Nemore’s bond was set at $36,000 and Steven Browns bond was set at $33,000. They both made bond and are currently awaiting trial.

McDowell County deputies are working with a local animal rescue to find placement for the dogs.