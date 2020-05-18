Second WV Corrections employee tests positive for COVID-19

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Another Corrections employee tested positive for COVID-19 in West Virginia. The announcement was made on Monday, May 18, 2020.

The employee worked part-time at the Huttonsville Correctional Center in Randolph County. The individual is now in quarantine and is in good condition. He was serving as a temporary correctional officer. The last time he worked was on May 14, 2020.

The employee reported he was experiencing a headache the same evening, and was tested for COVID-19 the next day. The positive test results came back over the weekend.

All indications showed the employee had minimal contact with inmates or fellow staff. He supervised three inmates on the facility’s recreation yard, from a distance and while wearing a mask his entire shift. Those inmates and their unit, a dorm with 44 beds, were quarantined as a precaution.

Huttonsville and the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation continue to work with the WV Bureau for Public Health and the Randolph County Health Department regarding testing protocols and quarantine.

This employee is the second correctional employee who tested positive of COVID-19. The first was an officer at the South Central Regional Jail. That officer has recovered and was medically cleared after testing negative for COVID-19. He was able to return to duty.