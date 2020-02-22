Sen. Capito talks possible funding for Princeton recreation complex

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — On Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, Sen. Shelley Moore Capito toured the new Princeton City complex which houses City Hall.

City administrators showed Sen. Capito plans for a large recreational center in the complex that would include indoor soccer and a new pool. Sen. Capito met with administrators to discuss possible funding for the development.

“It sounds like she’s willing to help us in any manner she can to fund some of the recreational facilities. That’s kind of been our drawback here is getting good recreational facilities,” Princeton Mayor, David Graham, said.

Graham said the city pool was built in 1952 and it is critical they get the old facilities closed and get to work on the new ones.

