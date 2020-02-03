Senator Capito passed bill to help better aid veterans

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WVNS)– Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) passed a bill that will help better take care of veterans.

The bill Ensuring Quality Care for Our Veterans Act, successfully passed out of the Senate Committee on Veterans’ Affairs unanimously. Sen. Capito made this announcement Monday, Feb. 3, 2020.

“The Ensuring Quality Care for Our Veterans Act will accomplish this by making sure the VA hires qualified individuals that have been thoroughly vetted. It also ensures that proper actions are taken if irresponsible care is provided. I’m thrilled the legislation has passed out of the Senate VA Committee, bringing it a step closer to becoming law,” Sen. Capito stated.

Sen. Capito also stated that WV veterans have dedicated their lives to protecting our freedom, and she owes it to them to do all she can to ensure they receive quality care.