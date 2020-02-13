Senator Capito releases statement about her opposing vote on War Power Resolution

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WVNS)– U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) released a statement on Thursday, February 13, 2020 about her opposing vote on the War Power Resolution.

President Trump did the right thing in ordering the attack that killed terrorist Qassem Soleimani following an Iranian attack that killed an American contractor and a separate Iranian-led attack against our embassy in Baghdad. By taking action, the President made clear that the Iranian regime will pay a high price for killing Americans. Enforcing this clear red line is designed to deter Iran from further escalating the current conflict. Sen. Capito

Sen. Capito stated that she opposed the resolution to disapprove of military action against Iran because she does not want war. She believes that Iran will be less likely to attack Americans or escalate the conflict if they knew the United States will have a strong response.