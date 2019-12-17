Senator Joe Manchin Introduced NOPAIN Act to fight Opioid epidemic

FILE – This June 17, 2019, file photo shows 5-mg pills of Oxycodone. At least a half-dozen companies that make or distribute prescription opioid painkillers are facing a federal criminal investigation of their roles in a nationwide addiction and overdose crisis. The Wall Street Journal first reported the investigation Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, citing unnamed sources familiar with the probe. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WVNS)– Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) introduced the Non-Opioids Prevent Addiction in the Nation Act (NOPAIN).

“With the highest overdoses per capita in the nation, the opioid epidemic has ravaged West Virginia like no other state,” Sen. Manchin stated in a release.

According to the release, the legislation will help Medicare recipients receive non-opioid pain treatments, which will help combat the opioid epidemic in West Virginia and the nation.

“Addressing this epidemic continues to be one of my top priorities and I will do everything possible to provide funding and other resources to combat this crisis,” Sen. Manchin stated.

Sen. Manchin was joined by Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.), and Joni Ernst (R-Iowa).

“A crucial part of this is ensuring that the Medicare program does not create a perverse incentive for doctors to continue to prescribe opioids to patients,” Sen. Capito stated in a release.

According to the release, the current law states that hospitals receive the same payment from Medicare regardless of whether a physician prescribes an opioid or non-opioid. The NOPAIN Act would change this policy by directing CMS to provide separate Medicare reimbursement for non-opioid treatments used to manage pain in both the hospital outpatient department (HOPD) and the ambulatory surgery center (ASC).

