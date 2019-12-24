Senator Joe Manchin wishes West Virginia a Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WVNS)– U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) released the following statement wishing West Virginia a Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays.

“Gayle and I and the entire Manchin family would like to wish all West Virginians and Americans a Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays. During the Christmas season, Gayle and I are reminded once again of the importance of family, the source of life’s greatest joys and its deepest bonds. Our families are the foundation of our country as well as the inspirational force in each of our lives.

We are so blessed with the riches of loving families and friends, a beautiful state to call homes, and the knowledge that we are truly a statewide community with an unbreakable bond. Not only is this goof for the soul, but it makes West Virginia the best place to work, live, and raise a family,”

Sen. Manchin also stated in the release that this is the time to remember the brave men and women who have served and continue to serve our country. The release further states that this year for Christmas Sen. Manchin wants to pray for peace, safety, and a greater understanding of one another.