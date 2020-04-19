Senator Manchin ask WV businesses to send feedback

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)–West Virginia businesses who are receiving Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans or other financial assistance are asked to send in their experiences and feedback to Senator Joe Manchin’s office. He made this announcement on Sunday, April 19, 2020.

““West Virginia businesses are being hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. The SBA programs are meant to help businesses across America, but the rural small businesses like ours in West Virginia aren’t getting the help they need. I’ve been fighting for dedicated funding for small rural businesses in the next COVID-19 emergency funding package and getting feedback from West Virginia businesses will help me advocate in Washington for funding that will help our state and communities,” Senator Joe Manchin

All businesses can send their feedback to common_sense@manchin.senate.gov. During the pandemic Senator Manchin created an information resources page where West Virginians can learn more about the COVID-19 pandemic, to visit the page you can click here.