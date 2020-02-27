Senator Manchin introduces bill to educate kids on opioid abuse

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WVNS) — Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) introduced the Saving America’s Future by Education (SAFE) Kids Act of 2020.

The bill will develop an evidence-based, age appropriate syllabus on the negative impacts of substance abuse. The SAFE Kids Act is directed by Department of Education along with other health agencies.

“The opioid epidemic has ravaged our nation and our state. Families have been destroyed, tens of thousands of lives have been lost, and an entire generation is starting their lives at a disadvantage because of this terrible crisis. We must do better for our future generations. In high schools across America, 1 out of 8 seniors reported using prescription opioids recreationally. Of those seniors, 7 out of 10 also used another substance like marijuana or alcohol. That is unacceptable, which is why I am introducing the SAFE Kids Act to create a curriculum to educate our students on these dangers. I believe education and awareness are the keys to preventing substance use misuse and abuse in the next generation and ensuring the next generation of West Virginians and Americans aren’t burdened by this awful epidemic.” Senator Manchin

Kids can be educated on tobacco, vaping and opioid use. For more information, visit their website.