Senator Manchin released statement about the passing of Nelle Chilton

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)– U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) released a statement on the passing of Nelle Chilton on Saturday, April 18, 2020.
“Nelle embodied the compassionate and generous spirit we West Virginians are known for. She was a social worker and accomplished business woman. But her true passion was community development and her impacts will be felt across the Kanawha Valley and entire state for generations to come. From the outdoor green space at the Clay Center to the many boards she served on, Nelle was always first in line to serve our community. She is impossible to replace. Gayle and I join the entire Kanawha Valley community in praying for Nelle’s family, particularly her children Robert, Dickie, Cynthia and Lewis as they mourn this tremendous loss.”Senator Joe Manchin
