Senator Manchin released statement about the passing of Nelle Chilton

MAXWELTON, WV (WVNS) -- For the first time in history, TSA screened less than 100,000 people in one day across the country. Around this time last year, TSA screened more than two million American's per day.

But it is not just TSA that is seeing shorter lines; Greenbrier Valley Airport Director, Brian Belcher, said they are seeing a reduction in revenue throughout all of the airport services due to the lack of travelers.