Senator Manchin spoke about the next process for impeachment

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WVNS)– Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) gave further information about the next process of the Impeachment Trial. On Jan. 29, 2020 will begin the questioning portion of the Impeachment Trial.

For eight hours on both Jan. 29, 2020 and Jan. 30, 2020 the Senate will ask any questions they might have. Manchin stated he sent in his questions.

The questions will then be sent over to the Supreme Court Justice. Both the White House Council and House Managers will have the opportunity to respond to the questions. This will be the first time that we will hear from them. Chef Justice Roberts will be reading the questions aloud.

This gives the change to ask the questions that are important throughout the trial and hopefully hear both sides. Manchin also believes that there were some contradicting statements made during the hearings, he hopes by asking these questions it will clear up any confusing.

“If I can’t go home and explain the votes to West Virginia, then I can not take it,” Sen. Manchin stated.

Senator Manchin also stated that he wants President Donald Trump to have a fair trial. President Trump believes that things were expedited in the house and he did not receive a fair trial.

Manchin stated that he did not want President Trump to feel that way in the Senate.

“I want to make sure that we have all of the evidence and witnesses needed, so (President Trump) can clear his name on the charges that were brought,” Manchin stated.

59News spoke to Sen. Manchin about his reaction to the Republicans dismissing the witnesses that Democrats wanted to bring forward in the Senate.

“I don’t know how you go home and say you don’t need it, we had to hurry up and get this done. If you’re basically condemning the house for even impeaching the president because he didn’t do all of the work that he should’ve done in the first place. But they did have a vote in the full body, so the full body did vote, a firm vote to impeach. Now the responsible lies solely on us, the senates, and every senate should take it serious about making a important decision,” Sen. Manchin stated.

“How in the world do you ask me to make one of the most solemn and important decisions I’ll ever make as a public official. Your asking me if I should or should not remove the president and I want to make sure I see everything before I make that decision,” Sen. Manchin continued.

Sen. Manchin also stated about debating if this is a constitutional trial or a political trial.