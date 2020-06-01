WASHINGTON, D.C. (WVNS)– Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) released a statement about the recent passing of George Floyd. Her statement was released on Sunday, May 31, 2020.
“Racial discrimination has absolutely no place in this country. The senseless murder of George Floyd is unacceptable and those responsible should be held accountable. We need to do our part to change these attitudes that exist today, but at the same time, we need to do this in a peaceful way. Looting and violent riots are not the way to do this and it is not a way to honor George Floyd or those that are peacefully protesting. I urge West Virginians to do as we have done before during difficult times and come together, listen to each other, and learn from one another.”Shelley Moore Capito
- Raleigh County granted millions of dollars for water and sewer projects
- Trump wants governors to ‘dominate’ protesters
- Congressional Black Caucus drafting police reform bills
- Senator Shelley Moore Capito released statement on George Floyd
- California lawmakers hope to give voice to protestors’ concerns while condemning violence, looting