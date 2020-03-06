Senators Manchin and Capito announced nearly $3 million for math teachers across WV
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WVNS)– U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) announced a funding for math teachers across West Virginia through the West Virginia University Research Corporation. This announcement was made on Friday, March 6, 2020.
“Teachers are the backbone of our communities and in order for our state to thrive, we must support our teachers in every way possible. It is vital for our teachers to receive continuing education and training,” Senator Manchin stated.
“As a long time advocate of STEM programs I am thrilled that NSE is continuing their suppose of educational resources in the Mountain State. This award will improve mathematics education in West Virginia by empowering our secondary math teachers back home and provide them with the necessary resources to overcome traditional roadblocks in the classroom,” Sen. Capito stated.
Math teachers across the state could see $2,99,596 to help them with supplies and training. The funding was provided by the National Science Foundation.
