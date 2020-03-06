Closings
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.

Senators Manchin and Capito announced nearly $3 million for math teachers across WV

Top News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

In this Oct. 26, 2012, photo, flash cards for students participating in the Monster Math competition rest on a table at Reagan Elementary School in San Angelo, Texas. Class representatives from kindergarten to fifth grades competed in the first Monster Math competition to be their grade level champion. The event was developed to help students become more proficient in math skills. (AP Photo/The San Angelo Standard-Times, Kimberley Meyer)

TOP VIDEOS

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WVNS)– U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) announced a funding for math teachers across West Virginia through the West Virginia University Research Corporation. This announcement was made on Friday, March 6, 2020.

“Teachers are the backbone of our communities and in order for our state to thrive, we must support our teachers in every way possible. It is vital for our teachers to receive continuing education and training,” Senator Manchin stated.

“As a long time advocate of STEM programs I am thrilled that NSE is continuing their suppose of educational resources in the Mountain State. This award will improve mathematics education in West Virginia by empowering our secondary math teachers back home and provide them with the necessary resources to overcome traditional roadblocks in the classroom,” Sen. Capito stated.

Math teachers across the state could see $2,99,596 to help them with supplies and training. The funding was provided by the National Science Foundation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Baby acupuncture? Local acupuncturist eases suffering and sleepless nights

Thumbnail for the video titled "Baby acupuncture? Local acupuncturist eases suffering and sleepless nights"

Gov. Justice announces bobwhite quail restoration program

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. Justice announces bobwhite quail restoration program"

Plans move forward for Exit 1 development

Thumbnail for the video titled "Plans move forward for Exit 1 development"

County clerks discuss campaign sign rules

Thumbnail for the video titled "County clerks discuss campaign sign rules"

Greenbrier West students learning about business

Thumbnail for the video titled "Greenbrier West students learning about business"

Census workers encourage participation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Census workers encourage participation"

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News