Seven people recovered from COVID-19 in Mercer County

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — The Mercer County Health Department announced eight pending cases of COVID-19 in Mercer County. As of May 5, 2020, there are 11 positive cases of COVID-19 in the county.

According to the health department, seven people recovered and are out of isolation. Four people remain in isolation.

The Environmental Health Sanitation personnel are working with guidance from the state on reopening businesses. They will be inspecting restaurants and food establishments to verify outdoor seating arrangements and operations to meet COVID-19 guidelines.

