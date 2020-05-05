Several Beckley events and festivals are cancelled for month of May

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Due to COVID-19 concerns, Beckley Events cancelled several of events and festivals in May. The organization made the announcement on May 5, 2020.

According to the guidelines to reopen WV, no more than 25 people are allowed to gather at events.

Here is a list of the events and festivals that are cancelled in May:

Rhododendron Festival

The Coffee and Tea Celebration

Sweet Treats

RhodoBoogie Car Show

Fridays in the Park (Both May and June)

Founder’s Day at Wildwood is postponed until August.

“We are disappointed and sad to cancel these spring events. The events would have been wonderful. We appreciate the vendors and musicians who had planned to participate.” Beckley Events Director Jill Moorefieled

Although there will not be an official Rhododendron Festival, residents can still plan visits to Grandview and other local parks to view rhododendrons in bloom during the month of May while following social distancing guidelines.

Beckley Events Facebook page is offering daily posts highlighting the city’s Monuments, Markers and Murals/Public Art Tour.

“If the city administration deems it is safe, we hope to be able to have a few summer events. The Great Race is still scheduled for late June, and it is expected to visit Beckley on June 26. Other summer events offered by the committee may include a condensed Fridays in the Park series, the annual downtown Cruise-in Car Show on July 25 and the Appalachian Block Party on August 29. Smooth Impressions Car Club Show is planning a show downtown on September 5. Plus, the annual Kids Classic Festival is celebrated in September. However, please note that all of the events are pending until it is determined to be safe to host events.” Jill Moorefield

Follow Beckley Events Facebook page for more details or call 304-256-1776.