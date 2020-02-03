Several elk transported from Arizona to WV died of parasite

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) – A West Virginia wildlife official says nearly one-third of the elk herd transported from Arizona two years ago died from a parasite.

White-tailed deer carry but apparently are unaffected by brainworms, which can be deadly to other antlered animals. Division of Natural Resources’ elk project leader Randy Kelley told the Charleston Gazette-Mail that during grazing, the elk accidentally consumed snails that had eaten brainworm eggs.

There were 46 elk transported from Arizona in March 2018 to Logan County. The elk underwent a 120-day quarantine period mandated by the U.S. Department of Agriculture which included an additional disease test. Kelley says the quarantine weakened the elk physically.

