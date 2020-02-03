Several elk transported from Arizona to WV died of parasite

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) – A West Virginia wildlife official says nearly one-third of the elk herd transported from Arizona two years ago died from a parasite.

White-tailed deer carry but apparently are unaffected by brainworms, which can be deadly to other antlered animals. Division of Natural Resources’ elk project leader Randy Kelley told the Charleston Gazette-Mail that during grazing, the elk accidentally consumed snails that had eaten brainworm eggs.

There were 46 elk transported from Arizona in March 2018 to Logan County. The elk underwent a 120-day quarantine period mandated by the U.S. Department of Agriculture which included an additional disease test. Kelley says the quarantine weakened the elk physically.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)