Several Tazewell County high schools will host parades honoring seniors

UPDATE MAY 19, 2020 5:32 P.M.

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS)– Graham High School senior parade celebration is postpone until a later date.

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — High Schools in Tazewell County will host Senior Celebration parades to honor the graduating Class of 2020. Tazewell High School, Graham High School and Richlands High School will hold parades on Friday, May 22, 2020.

Tazewell High School seniors will meet at the old Ramey Ford parking lot in Tazewell, Virginia. Line up will begin at 6:30 p.m. The parade will leave at 7:15 p.m. from the old Ramey Ford lot and will head to the Tazewell High School Football Stadium.

Each car will be directed to drive down the high school track while teachers greet them from the field. Students should remain in their cars during the parade.

Once done at the staduim, the parade will continue down Carline Avenue towards the North Tazewell Post Office. Next, the parade will take a left turn at the post office and head down past Tazewell Intermediate School to River Jack. Then, the parade will make a left turn onto Fairground Road heading to the H&R Block building. They will take another left turn at the H&R Block building to proceed down Main Street in Tazewell ending the parade route.

If you are interested in watching or wanted to send your wishes to the senior class, you can park anywhere along the route listed above. Officials would like everyone to continue to social distance by staying in their cars during the parade.

If you live along the parade route, you are encouraged to come outside and support these seniors. Please feel free to “display lights” or honk horns in honor of the class of 2020. You are also encouraged to make posters!

Seniors are also encourage to decorate their vehicles.

Tazewell High School looks forward to seeing all of its seniors again on July 25, 2020 at 10 a.m. for the formal graduation ceremony.

RICHLANDS, VA (WVNS)– Seniors from Richlands High School can meet at the student parking lot of Richlands High School at 5:30 p.m. Seniors will be allowed to decorate their cars and they are asked to wear their graduation caps and gowns.

The parade will begin at Richlands High School and will follow the normal parade route through Richlands, Virginia. People will also see senior banners line the streets of Richlands, displaying photos of the class of 2020.

Each vehicle should have only one senior per car, with one driver. Social distancing should be practiced at all times during the parade.

Richlands High School looks forward to seeing all of their seniors again on July 25, 2020 at 10 a.m. for the formal graduation ceremony.

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — The Graham High School parade will begin at noon to celebrate its graduating seniors.

This parade will travel through Mitchell Stadium, down College Avenue, and end at Graham High School. Students can begin to line up around 11-11:30 am at the Bluefield Regional Medical Center.

Students are encouraged to decorate their cars. The Bluefield West Virginia and Virginia police Departments will escort the seniors and monitor the parade route.

Anyone is welcome to park their cars along the parade route. Social distancing is encouraged the entire duration of the parade

Graham High School looks forward to seeing all of their seniors again on July 25, 2020 at 10 a.m. for the formal graduation ceremony.