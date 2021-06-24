Shade Tree Car Club teams up with Ebenezer Baptist Church for food drive

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Shade Tree Car Club is teaming up with Ebenezer Baptist Church in Beckley to host a food drive on Saturday, June 24, 2021. All of the food donated during this drive will go to the blessing box that is in front of the church.

Ballard Johnson is the pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church in Beckley. He said the churches in the neighborhood usually fill the blessing box. Johnson is asking that people bring other essential items, as well as food, to fill the box.

“Cosmetics and men’s hygiene, women’s hygiene articles, and food that you can just take out and eat. We do not want canned goods, where you would have to use a can opener,” Johnson said.

The food drive will be held Saturday at Logan’s Roadhouse in Beckley from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Registration is free.