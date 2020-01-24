Sherry Wade files to run for Mayor of Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Another candidate is adding to the list of contenders for the upcoming City of Beckley mayoral race.

Sherry Wade, a Former Mountain State University Director of Marketing and PR. She announced her candidacy on Friday, January 24, 2020.

“I believe that Beckley still has strong conservative Christian values and we need a candidate who reflects those values,” Mayoral Candidate Wade stated.

Mayor Candidate Wade currently serves as Director of Marketing and Finance for Cornerstone Financial Group and Wade Investment Properties. One thing that she plans on focusing on is community development.

“Our community is decaying from the inside out. If we don’t have strong families, we don’t have a strong community. We need to develop programs to strengthen Christ-centered families and morality in our city,” she continued.

Those in attendance to support the campaign of Sherry Wade (center), were Pastor Jason and Michelle Lowe, Hunter Wade, and Diana Wood.

