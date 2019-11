OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — In Fayette County, letters went out this week requesting donations for Shop with a Cop at Oak Hill Police Department.

The donations will help local law enforcement make Christmas special for kids in the area who need it most. Law enforcement officers will use the money to take under privileged children Christmas shopping.

If you received the letter, you can follow the instructions to mail in a donation, or you can contact Oak Hill Police Department to donate.