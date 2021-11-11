Couple found after Silver Alert is issued in Greenbrier County

UPDATE: Thursday, November 11, 10:00 a.m. — According to the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department the missing couple out of Greenbrier County has been located.

QUINWOOD, WV (WVNS) — The Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department issued a Silver Alert for a missing elderly couple out of Greenbrier County.

Mary Evelyn Payne and Leslie Elwood Payne from Quinwood, WV, were last seen on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, in the Russelville Road area of Greenbrier County. They are believed to have been traveling on U.S. Route 60 towards Charleston in a tan 2010 Hyundai Elantra with West Virginia plates reading 96H275.

If you have any information on where they may be, contact Lt. Gary Workman of the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department at (304) 647-6634 or the Greenbrier County 911 Center at (304) 647-7911.