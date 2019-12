PINNACLE, WV (WVNS)– Mercer County Sheriff’s Department is on the scene of a car rollover in Mercer County. The Sheriff’s Department received the call at 3 p.m. on Dec. 24, 2019.

Despatchers told 59News that there are no reported injuries at this time, and all lanes are still open on Rt. 52. Bramwell Fire Department, Mercer County Sheriff’s Department, and Bluefield Rescue Squad are on the scene.