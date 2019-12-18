Sleep Specialists: lack of sleep, excessive electronic use tear down teens’ mental heath

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Sleep deprivation can be extremely harmful to adults and teens, and those effects are amplified by excessive use of electronics.

Deputies who investigated the two suicides at Richlands High School last year pointed out in their report that prolonged sleep deprivation and excessive use of electronics were contributing factors in both cases. A local sleep specialist explained how these factors could have played a role in the tragic deaths of two local teenagers.

Dr. Cuffy York at Almost Heaven Sleep Solutions in Beckley, said teenagers need at least eight hours of sleep every night, whereas adults need five to seven. If a growing teen is consistently sleep deprived, it can be nearly impossible to function day to day.

“You wouldn’t concentrate in school, you wouldn’t feel real good about going to school…it would effect you greatly,” York said.

According to York, our bodies repair during sleep and if we are not resting, our bodies are not purging toxins. York said prolonged sleep deprivation is extremely harmful to one’s mental health, especially teenagers.

“There’s a loss of dopamine and serotonin neurotransmitters produced in the brain when you’re up all the time,” said York. “So those aren’t being produced and those make you happy they make you elated, they make you feel good.”

According to York, excessive use of electronics and video games create a large barrier between teens and a good night’s sleep.

“You have kids that compete against each other online so it’s one of those things where you probably lose track of time because you’re constantly competing against someone else and before you know it you’re up all night long,” York said.

It is an issue of which he said parents need to be aware.

“Sorry, but parents are the boss,” said York. “You need to tell your kid that it’s time to go to bed, you need to make sure that they don’t have access to those kinds of things anymore.”

He said prioritizing sleep could potentially save your child’s life.