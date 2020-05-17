Slight increase in gas prices as some states reopen

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Gas prices remain far from a pain at the pump for drivers in our area.

AAA reports fuel prices remain relatively low — with West Virginia averaging at $1.68 per gallon this past week, compared to this time last year. Although there was a slight uptick in prices recently due to some states reopening, supply in both gasoline and crude oil continue to be extremely high.

AAA spokesperson, Jenifer Moore, said, “The stay-at-home orders basically told everyone not to drive their vehicles except for essential trips only. So we have all of that gasoline and crude oil just sitting there. It needs to get out to the stations.”

As for Virginia, their statewide average amounts to about $1.81 per gallon.