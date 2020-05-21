Some businesses in Fayetteville choose to stay closed, as Fayette County cases continue to rise

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Some local business owners said opening up on Thursday, May 21, 2020 feels “premature.”

Range Finder coffee is located inside Waterstone Outdoors, a popular rock climbing and outdoor outfitter in Fayetteville. The two businesses chose to stay closed, despite Gov. Jim Justice’s decision to allow businesses to resume operations on Thursday. They said catering to a lot of people from out of state who come here for rock climbing, puts them at higher risk.

Craig Reger is the owner and operator of Range Finder. He said he is concerned about the increase in cases in Fayette County.

“I’m going to take a look at what happens this weekend, memorial day weekend, because I know we’re going to get an influx of people and I want to see what that does to the population and the town,” said Reger.

Reger said he is willing to wait until mid-June to safely reopen.