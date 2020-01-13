Some history classes could soon become optional for high school students under new WVBE policy

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The Wet Virginia Board of Education is considering a policy to personalize graduation requirements.

It still requires 22 credits for high school graduation, but divides those credits between prescribed and personalized. For example, high school students are still required to take U.S. Studies and civics, but they can choose their other social studies course. This means classes like world history would be optional, and students could choose a course like psychology or sociology instead.

The policy would also require all public high schools and middle schools to offer a full-time virtual school option for grades 6-12, either through the West Virginia Virtual School program at the state level or through a county virtual school offering.

Policy 2510, Assuring the Quality of Education: Regulations for Education Programs is up for public comment until January 24, 2020. You can review the policy here: http://wvde.state.wv.us/policies/

